Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Corning Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

