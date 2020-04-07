Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) versus California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRC) Head to Head Survey

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A California Resources $2.63 billion 0.02 -$28.00 million $1.40 0.88

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 2 1 1 0 1.75

California Resources has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,627.64%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29% California Resources -1.06% -26.12% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Bellatrix Exploration on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.