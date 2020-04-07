Soliton (SOLY) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Soliton to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soliton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Soliton Competitors -774.44% -98.47% -23.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soliton and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soliton Competitors 1159 3693 6109 354 2.50

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A -$13.75 million -8.00 Soliton Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -49.94

Soliton’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Soliton beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

