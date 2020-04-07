Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce $15.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $59.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.15 million, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 174.19%.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

