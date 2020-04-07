Analyzing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:ATCX)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 4 8 0 2.67 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $79.64, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.96% 54.84% 9.94% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $6.70 billion 1.55 $418.53 million $2.76 26.79 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

