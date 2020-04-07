Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) versus OSI Systems (OTCMKTS:OSIS) Head to Head Survey

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Spire has a beta of -95.68, indicating that its stock price is 9,668% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.04 $64.80 million $4.32 15.55

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire N/A N/A N/A OSI Systems 6.45% 15.51% 6.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spire and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.42%. Given OSI Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Spire.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Spire on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

