Head-To-Head Analysis: Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sabre alerts:

This table compares Sabre and Phoenix Tree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.97 billion 0.38 $158.59 million $0.83 6.66 Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.80 N/A N/A N/A

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre 3.99% 24.00% 3.95% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and Phoenix Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 2 4 2 0 2.00 Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 323.66%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Sabre beats Phoenix Tree on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.