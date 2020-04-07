Critical Comparison: RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) & Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Symantec and RealPage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec 0 9 3 0 2.25 RealPage 0 3 5 0 2.63

Symantec presently has a consensus target price of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. RealPage has a consensus target price of $70.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. Given RealPage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than Symantec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Symantec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Symantec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Symantec and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33% RealPage 5.89% 10.14% 4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symantec and RealPage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec $4.73 billion 2.39 $31.00 million $1.17 15.63 RealPage $988.14 million 5.12 $58.21 million $1.28 41.72

RealPage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symantec. Symantec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Symantec has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealPage beats Symantec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

