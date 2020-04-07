Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) & Naked Brand Group (NYSE:NAKD) Financial Comparison

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Naked Brand Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 3.79% 46.77% 11.80% Naked Brand Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 2 5 4 0 2.18 Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.78%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Naked Brand Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.55 billion 0.34 $96.65 million $3.84 3.93 Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 0.80 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Naked Brand Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

