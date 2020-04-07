Critical Comparison: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Dynex Capital pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Dynex Capital and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $170.17 million 1.38 -$152.67 million $2.09 4.91 Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 2.24 $274.77 million $1.91 4.60

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital -91.69% 12.06% 0.96% Brixmor Property Group 23.52% 9.94% 3.36%

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brixmor Property Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 74.03%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 114.40%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Dynex Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.