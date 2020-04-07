Msci (NYSE:MSCI) versus Collectors Universe (NYSE:CLCT) Head to Head Review

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Msci and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 4 5 0 2.56 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Msci presently has a consensus target price of $295.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Msci’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Msci is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Msci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Msci shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Msci has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Msci and Collectors Universe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.56 billion 16.51 $563.65 million $6.44 46.97 Collectors Universe $72.45 million 2.01 $9.98 million N/A N/A

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe.

Profitability

This table compares Msci and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 36.18% -285.06% 15.30% Collectors Universe 15.95% 62.72% 29.08%

Dividends

Msci pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Msci pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Msci has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Msci beats Collectors Universe on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

