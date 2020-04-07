Tactile Systems Technology’s (TCMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.54 million, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
