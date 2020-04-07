Tactile Systems Technology’s (TCMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.54 million, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

