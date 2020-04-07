Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KHC. Cfra cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.