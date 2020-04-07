Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €232.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €231.27 ($268.91).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €158.36 ($184.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €207.44. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.