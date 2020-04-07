Baader Bank Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.24 ($29.35).

Shares of EVK opened at €21.03 ($24.45) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.26.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

