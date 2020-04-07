SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAP. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €129.00 ($150.00).

SAP stock opened at €97.35 ($113.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.01. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

