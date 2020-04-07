NiSource (NYSE:NI) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.55, approximately 2,894,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,052,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NiSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

