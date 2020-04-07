RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RWE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.66 ($34.49).

RWE opened at €23.37 ($27.17) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.97. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

