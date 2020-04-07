Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Up 9.2%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.45, 1,358,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,699,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at $77,695,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

