News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) shot up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.93, 3,163,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,348,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. News’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in News by 45.6% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in News by 20.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

