E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.75 ($10.17) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.80 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.