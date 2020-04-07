E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.75 ($10.17) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.80 and its 200 day moving average is €9.53.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

