Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) rose 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $462.98 and last traded at $458.62, approximately 721,315 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 764,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.03.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

