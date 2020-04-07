Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 9.2%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 2,392,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,553,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.