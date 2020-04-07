Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading Up 9.2%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 2,392,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,553,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tactile Systems Technology’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research
Tactile Systems Technology’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research
Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kraft Heinz
Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kraft Heinz
Allianz PT Set at €232.00 by Berenberg Bank
Allianz PT Set at €232.00 by Berenberg Bank
Baader Bank Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries
Baader Bank Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries
SAP Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group
SAP Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Banc of California Stock Price Up 9.2%
Banc of California Stock Price Up 9.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report