Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.54, approximately 2,457,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,503,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $3,558,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,039,000 after buying an additional 3,750,957 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,709,000 after buying an additional 905,316 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $115,161,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $24,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

