Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.32, approximately 247,856 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 256,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $231.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

