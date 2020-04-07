Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Up 9.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.84, approximately 204,235 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 89,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

