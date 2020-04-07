Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Trading Up 9.2%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $90.72, approximately 1,800,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,077,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

