iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Up 9.3%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $28.91, 821,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 787,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

