Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $35.86, approximately 2,703,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,705,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 171,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 88,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 27,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,539,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

