South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Price Up 9.3%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.48, approximately 246,689 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 299,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get South State alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of South State by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of South State by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.