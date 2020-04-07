South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Price Up 9.3%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.48, approximately 246,689 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 299,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.
SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of South State by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of South State by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About South State (NASDAQ:SSB)
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
