Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.60 and last traded at $179.49, approximately 1,342,950 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 825,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.23.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

