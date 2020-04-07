Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Up 9.3%

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)’s share price was up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.41, approximately 728,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 887,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after purchasing an additional 135,962 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

