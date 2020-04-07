Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 9.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47, 131,344 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 454,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSM. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $364.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 359,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.