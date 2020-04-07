Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 9.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47, 131,344 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 454,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Several research firms have issued reports on GSM. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 359,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
