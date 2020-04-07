Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Trading Up 9.3%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $87.33, approximately 2,910,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,513,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.