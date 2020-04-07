Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Up 9.3%

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $42.96, 333,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 425,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

