Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 3,115,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,346,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 979,193 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 821,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 472,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 704,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 402,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

