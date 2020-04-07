PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 9.3%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price was up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.78, approximately 170,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 142,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $383.20 million, a PE ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PDF Solutions by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.