SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 9.3%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.37, approximately 2,515,961 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,047,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.74.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.