Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.92, approximately 391,493 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 356,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,646,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

