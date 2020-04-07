Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Trading Up 9.5%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.61, 793,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 608,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

