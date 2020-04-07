Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 9.4% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) traded up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.14, 1,525,343 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,885,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 34,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $134,060.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at $157,694.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

