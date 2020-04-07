Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.10 and last traded at $114.04, approximately 2,023,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,000,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

