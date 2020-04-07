Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Up 9.4%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 1,164,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,772,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 394.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 13.45% of Inpixon worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

