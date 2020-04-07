Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Trading 9.4% Higher

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $29.77, 11,720,362 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,899,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 295,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 73.4% during the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 424.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

