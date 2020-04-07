Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) were up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 310,444 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 291,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

In other news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 603,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,840.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Moses Marx bought 53,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $83,279.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,469.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 143,729 shares of company stock worth $241,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

