Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Shares Up 9.4%

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $33.87, 1,525,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 917,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.