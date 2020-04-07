Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 9.4% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, 709,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 703,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 423,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,708,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 337,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

