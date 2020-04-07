Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Trading 9.4% Higher

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $91.49, 438,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 296,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,416,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.