WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Up 9.5%

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.97 and last traded at $102.71, approximately 843,610 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 654,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.83.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $52,412,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

