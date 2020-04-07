Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Up 9.3%

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.51, 1,078,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,016,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inphi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Inphi during the third quarter valued at $364,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Inphi by 65.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

